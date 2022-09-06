On Friday, Aug. 26, President Jim Blalock called the weekly business meeting to order.
Arlene Simmons then gave the opening prayer and Tom Simmons led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Jim thanked today’s bingo sponsors: First Bank and Quality Care.
Jim asked for prayers for our senior center members facing health challenges. Please contact Sunshine Lady Margaret Miller if you know of a member who is experiencing issues.
Jim Blalock updated everyone on the senior center’s past and upcoming events:
• 2023 Senior Citizens of Cumberland County board elections. A nominating committee has been formed of three senior center members (Rose, Anna and Sandy) who are not currently on the board. New members of the board will be sworn in on the first Friday in January.
• Donations for the 2023 127 Yard Sale are needed. No furniture or clothing please. Contact Jim Blalock if you need to have someone come pick up your donations and drop them at the Senior Center.
• The quilt drawing was held and Libby Elliott from Knoxville was the winner. Libby was called and is planning to attend the business meeting on Sept. 2 to pick up her quilt.
• Today’s lunch was chicken pot pie. Next week’s will be hamburgers.
• Vice President Sheila Blalock organizes volunteers for lunch (kitchen helpers/cooks, coffee/drink maker, dishwasher and dryer). If you can help in upcoming weeks, please help/sign up when Sheila calls upon you asking for volunteers.
• Our next Movie Day will be on Monday, Sept. 12, at 2 p.m.
• Our next Game Day will be on Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will cost $5.
• The country music event planned for Sept. 3 has been canceled. The next one will be on Sept. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m.
• Bluegrass music for Sept. 1 is also canceled. The next one will take place on Sept. 8.
• Line dancing is every Friday night from 6 to 8 p.m.
• Still collecting emergency contacts for members. Please do not only use your spouse, add another family member or close friend that you trust.
• The center is looking for ideas for future trips, please submit your ideas to Sheila Blalock. Sign-ups for trips are on the back table.
• Remember to register your Kroger Card charity online as the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County
• Bring in your aluminum cans so the center can turn them in for money.
For today’s entertainment, Park Rangers Mark Houston and Hanna Sheeley visited the center.
Mark explained how the Civilian Conversation Corps (CCC) was involved in building Cumberland Mountain State Park, including the bridge at the park. Mark related stories that he heard from a CCC member regarding how the CCC was used to build public works and train young men with skills so they could then land a good job after their CCC service ended. Hanna covered the different type of events the public can sign up for at the park.
