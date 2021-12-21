On Friday, Dec. 1, the weekly business meeting was called to order by Fred Zeller, board member.
Chuck Elgin gave the opening prayer. Sharon Elgin led the Pledge of Allegiance. Bob Jones sang the Manna Prayer.
Jim Blalocks was back with us and gave everyone an update on his health. It was great to see Jim back with his friends at the Senior Center!
Sunshine Lady Margaret Miller asked for prayers for Barbara Whittaker, Mary McClure and Sheila Johnson. Please contact Margaret if you know of a member who is experiencing health challenges.
Elections were held for the 2022 board of directors for the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County. Officers who were elected for a one-year term were:
President — Jim Blalock
Vice President — Sheila Johnson
Treasurer — Diane Roysden
Assistant Treasurer — Betty Bowman
Secretary — Chuck Elgin
Assistant Secretary — Arlene Simmons
At-large board members elected were:
Two-year term — Linda Kandrach
Three-year term — Tom Simmons
Three-year term — Anne Lewis
The new board members will assume their positions effective Jan. 1, 2022. The new board members were invited to the December board meeting so they can gain an appreciation of how the board functions before assuming their new board roles. The next board meeting was Friday, Dec. 17, at 8 a.m. at the Senior Center.
The Senior Citizens of Cumberland County now has a Facebook page! Check us out!
Fred Zeller updated the members on upcoming events and plans:
• Bingo every Friday starting at 9:30 a.m. Please come and join us!
• Arlene Simmons asked everyone to wear their best Christmas sweater for Crazy Christmas Sweater Day on Friday, Dec. 17.
• Dues for 2022 are due! Please pay when you can before Jan. 15, 2022, if you want to be included in the new telephone book. Dues are due by the end of January. There will be a new Membership Book published in 2022.
Old Business
• Country music — First and third Saturday each month at the center from 6-8 p.m.
• Line dancing — Every Friday, 6-8 p.m.
• Sign-ups for kitchen — Need help in upcoming weeks. Please see the list of open roles for the coming weeks on the clipboard in the kitchen.
• Kroger cards — Remember to register online your Kroger Card charity as the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County.
• 127 Sale — Always looking for donations for new year’s sale.
• Aluminum cans — Remember to bring in your aluminum cans so the center can turn them in for money.
• Advance planning for the center’s next dance — Suggestions include a New Year’s Eve dance from 6-8 p.m. and a Valentine’s Day dance. Let Sheila Johnson know your thoughts.
Today’s entertainment was by Bob Jones.
