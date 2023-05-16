Are you 50 years old or older? Would you like to make some new friends?
Join the 127 Senior Center — meetings are held each Friday morning. The Center at 1460 S. Main St. opens at 8 a.m. for fun, fellowship, coffee and games. Last week featured a spirited game of Mexican Train Dominoes going on before Bingo at 9:30 a.m.
Weekly sponsors provide prizes for the Bingo game. Last week it was sponsored by Chuck and Sharon Elgin.
A short meeting follows Bingo to learn about upcoming events at the 127 Senior Center. Bluegrass musicians will be coming back May 18. The music starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. There is a short break around 7 p.m. when everyone enjoys dessert and coffee in the dining room.
No membership is required for the bluegrass sessions.
Line dancing is offered on Fridays from 6-8 p.m. No membership is required. The first hour is for beginners and the second for intermediate dancers. Come join the fun!
Birthdays are celebrated the first Friday of each month. At the last meeting, the group sang to Bill Harris, Frank McCown and Phyllis Jones.
Jean Smith then offered her life story for the group. Smith grew up attending church, but as a child, she noticed the children at the Baptist church seemed to have more fun. She asked to switch churches and has been a Baptist ever since. She loves attending Lantana Road Baptist Church and very much enjoys the teaching from the pastor there.
During high school, she played basketball for four years, making the varsity team her freshman year — quite an accomplishment!
She later married and had a daughter. She spent her career working for a mortgage company and then lawyers. Smith said she was pretty quiet and reserved back then but “blossomed” under the love and attention from her second husband, Fred.
Fred “never met a stranger,” Smith said. He talked to everyone he saw, and this rubbed off on her. When they met, Fred lived in Crossville and she lived in Orlando. He was a widower and fell head-over-heels in love with Jean. He “finally” convinced her to marry him and move to Crossville.
Sadly, Fred passed away nine years after they were married, but Smith’s face still lights up when she talks about him and remembers their good times together.
Smith once sang with a small group of Sweet Adelines in Orlando. They competed but, since their group was so small, they didn’t win. But they sure had fun, Smith said. She ended her talk by singing a song Fred had written about how much he loved Tennessee.
Follow the 127 Senior Center on Facebook to see updates on upcoming events.
Call 931-484-2547 for more information.
Dates and times are subject to change.
