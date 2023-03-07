On Friday, Feb. 17, Vice President Chuck Elgin called the weekly business meeting to order and gave the opening prayer. Sharon Elgin led the Pledge of Allegiance.
The day’s bingo sponsors, Buckeye Home Medical Equipment and First Bank, were then thanked.
Chuck went on to announce that member Sue Goforth had passed away. He also asked for prayers for Senior Center members who are facing health challenges, including Jean Wettlaufer, Betty Threet and Leonard Hollender. Please contact Sunshine Lady Margaret Miller if you know of a member who is experiencing such issues.
Everyone was then updated on 127 Senior Center activities and upcoming events:
• There is a need to start collecting donations for the 2023 127 Yard Sale. Please, no furniture or clothing. Contact Chuck Elgin if you need someone to pick up your donations.
• The next Movie Day will be at 2 p.m. Monday, March 13. The movie will be “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” starring George Clooney.
• Our next Game Day will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, March 14. Lunch will cost $5. Please pay Diane if you plan to attend.
• Line dancing continues from 6-8 p.m. every Friday.
• Today’s lunch was turkey casserole, salad and dessert. Next week’s lunch will be chicken and rice, salad and dessert.
• The Senior Center is closed on days that the schools are closed for inclement weather. But delays in school openings do not affect the senior center hours.
• There are changes to the bylaws. All members are requested to read them before voting to implement changes next week.
• Tom Fincher reminded the members to let their pipes drip tonight when temperatures are expected to drop.
• Remember to register your Kroger Card Charity online as the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County.
• Remember to bring in your aluminum cans so the center can turn them in for money. No aluminum foil, please.
• Signups for trips are on the back table.
The day’s entertainment was Paula Sewell from PKS Cruises and Tours.
Chuck Elgin asked Bob Jones to close the meeting with the Manna Prayer.
