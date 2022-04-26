On Friday, April 15, the weekly business meeting was called to order by Sheila Johnson, vice president. (President Jim Blalock was in the kitchen frying up fish for lunch.)
Chuck Elgin gave the opening prayer. George Miller led the meeting attendees in saying the Pledge of Allegiance.
Sheila thanked today’s bingo sponsors: Holly Lee and Buckeye Medical Group. Sheila welcomed our new members in attendance today: Sharon and Dennis Daniels and Kyle and Linda Viers.
Sheila asked members to bring in take-home containers. The Senior Center can use the containers so members can take home leftovers after lunch each week.
Sheila asked for prayers for our senior center members facing health challenges. Anna Cox is back with us today and is helping in the kitchen. Welcome back Anna!
Please contact Sunshine Lady Margaret Miller if you know of a member who is experiencing health challenges.
Sheila Johnson updated the group on the trip to the Crossville Military Museum on Main St., Wednesday, April 13. Sheila commented on how impressed she was by the number of women profiled at the Military Museum who have honored and served our country. After the tour, the group headed out to lunch and had a great meal at the Country Kitchen.
Arlene Simmons thanked everyone for wearing their name tag. If a member needs a new name tag, please see Fred Zoeller.
Fred Zoeller reminded everyone on how to operate the new emergency doors. Push the button hard so the door will open.
Also, if you open the door by the handle, please open the door all the way so the door will close properly.
The senior center members gave a rounding thank you to Fred Zoeller for all he does around the center. Fred Zoeller is Mr. Fix-It and can be relied on to handle most every maintenance chore around the center.
Tom Simmons updated the members on plans for Movie Day.
Starting in May, Movie Day will be the second Monday each month at 2 p.m. Please give your movie suggestions to Tom Simmons.
Sheila Johnson updated everyone on senior center upcoming events:
• The Senior Center has two Game Days each month on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Cost for lunch is $5 when you sign up. The next Game Day is May 10 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
• The Senior Center is looking for ideas for future trips. Please submit your ideas to Sheila Johnson.
• Today’s lunch was a fish fry orchestrated by President Jim Blalock.
Everyone enjoyed a great meal of fried fish, french fries, hush puppies, salad and dessert.
Today’s entertainment was singer Ruth Lucas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.