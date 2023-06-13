It may not be polite to ask a lady her age, but if you ask Estella Morris how old she is, her face lights up and she smiles and tells you that she turned 99 last March! She will also tell you that until the Lord takes her home, she is happy to be here each day.
Morris grew up here in Crossville and graduated from the local high school in 1944. She loves her hometown and enjoys all the activities at the 127 Senior Center.
On Friday mornings, she arrives bright and early to help with lunch preparations and then enjoys Bingo, and her enthusiasm for the game and excitement when she yells “Bingo” is a delight for all.
Morris loves to help others, and if you stop by the center during the 127 Sale the first weekend of August, you will see her at the quilt table helping with the opportunity drawing. There will be a beautiful quilt donated by the Cumberland County Piecemakers Quilt Guild. The winner of the quilt will be announced at the first meeting following the sale.
At the last meeting of the 127 Senior Center, the June birthdays and anniversaries were celebrated.
Tom Fincher and Rose Ploss have birthdays this month.
Anniversaries are: Gus and Sally Rogers, 58th anniversary; Harold and Gwen Flynn, 67th anniversary; and Chuck and Sharon Elgin, 43rd anniversary.
The guest speaker at the meeting was Mark Houston, park ranger from Cumberland Mountain State Park. The members enjoyed hearing from Houston about news from the park and got to see an owl up close and personal that he brought from the aviary at the park.
The 127 Senior Center at 1460 S. Main St, opens at 8 a.m. every Friday morning. There is coffee ready, and many different games are available to play. It is a fun time of fellowship, catching up with old friends and making new ones. At 9:30 Bingo starts, with lots of fun prizes. At 10:30 there is a short business meeting, so the members can find out about all the fun things coming up. Once the meeting is over, the entertainment starts – and then there is a delicious lunch prepared by volunteers who love to cook.
Fun Fact: The 127 Senior Center is entirely funded by membership dues ($15 per year) and various fundraisers, such as the 127 Sale. Each week, a local business sponsors the Center’s Bingo games and provides prizes.
On Thursday evening, June 15, from 6-8 p.m. there will be some great bluegrass music hosted by Gene Brown. The community is invited to come join in the fun – there will be songs to sing along with and dance to!
Movie Day is the second Monday of the month at 2 p.m., Game Day on the second Tuesday of the month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free line dancing classes are offered every Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. The first hour is for beginners and the second hour is for intermediate dancers.
Membership is not required for movie day, game day, line dancing or bluegrass.
Follow the 127 Senior Center on Facebook to find out more and see updates!
Dates and times are subject to change. Call 931-484-2547 for more information about becoming a member of the 127 Senior Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.