On Friday, Feb. 18, the weekly business meeting was called to order by Jim Blalock, president.
Jim Blalock gave the opening prayer. Pat Fredley led the meeting attendees in saying the Pledge of Allegiance. Leonard Hollender sang the Manna Prayer.
Jim welcomed our guests for the day: Bob and Mary King. Jim thanked today’s bingo sponsor, Buckeye Medical Group.
Jim asked for prayers for George Innis and Connie Taylor. Betty Brown and Sharon Elgin’s mothers have passed away. Please remember them in your prayers. Annie Lewis is recovering nicely and is with us today. Welcome back, Annie! Please contact Sunshine Lady Margaret Miller if you know of a member who is experiencing health challenges.
The Senior Citizens of Cumberland County now has a Facebook page! Search for 127 South Senior Citizens of Cumberland County. Check us out!
Sheila Johnson, vice president, updated the members on upcoming events and senior center plans:
The senior center is planning to have two game says each month on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Plans are to serve lunch at the game days. Cost for lunch will be $5 when you sign up. Jim Blalock, Lucy Elmore and Sheila Johnson are coordinating game days.
The senior center is still looking for a quilt as the grand prize for the 127 Sales event.
The senior center is planning to add a movie day at the center each month with free popcorn and drinks. Tom Simmons placed a survey on the back table asking what types of movies and actors the members would be interested in seeing. Please fill out the survey and place in the box.
The senior center is considering adding a bluegrass event to the monthly calendar. If interested, please share feedback with Jim Blalock and Sheila Johnson.
The senior center is looking for ideas for future trips. Please submit your ideas to Sheila Johnson. Both Common Sense and Stanton Tours are offering trips and will stop by the Senior Center with the tour bus to pick up members who sign up. See the back table for upcoming trips.
A tour of the Military Museum downtown Crossville was mentioned. A second tour of the Crossville Chronicle is being scheduled. Please sign up for the Crossville Chronicle on the back table.
Today’s lunch was breakfast food (eggs, bacon/sausage, hash browns, and biscuits and gravy).
The programs for this and next week will be presentations and question/answer sessions with candidates who are running for office in the upcoming election.
At the Feb. 18 business meeting, senior center members had the opportunity to listen to the following candidates:
• Casey Cox — Sheriff
• William Ridley — Circuit Court Judge 16th District
• Amanda Worley and Nathan Clouse — General Sessions Judge
• Sandy Gilbert and Tom Howard — Assessor of Property
• Kyle Davis — Trustee
• Kevin Music — Road Superintendent
Old Business
• Sign-ups for trips are on the back table.
• Country music — First and third Saturday each month at the center from 6-8 p.m.
• Line dancing every Friday 6-8 p.m.
• Kroger cards — Remember to register online your Kroger Card charity as the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County.
• 127 Sale — Always looking for donations for this year’s sale.
• Aluminum cans — Remember
to bring in your aluminum cans so
the center can turn them in for
money.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.