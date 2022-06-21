On June 10, President Jim Blalock called the business meeting of the 127 South Senior Citizens Center to order. The meeting opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance. Jim thanked the day’s Bingo sponsors, Eye Centers of Tennessee and Bilbrey Funeral Home.
Vice President Sheila Johnson gave the Sunshine Report and prayers were requested for members Estella Morris and Margaret Miller.
There is a change in our monthly schedule of events. There was no bluegrass on Thursday, June 16, and no country music on Saturday, June 18. The regular schedule will resume on Thursday, June 23.
The guest speaker, County Mayor Allen Foster, was introduced by Sheila Johnson. Mayor Foster’s presentation was about many topics of interest to residents living in the county including property taxes, county roads and updating voting machines.
Mayor Foster said the Cumberland County Animal Shelter is waiving some fees for adopting an animal. Animal control has been placed under the sheriff’s office.
Mayor Foster also stated the opening date for Buc-ee’s is June 27. Also discussed was the new motorsports park being built near Westel. More information is available at Flatrock USA.
We are very fortunate to have officials in our community like Mayor Foster.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.