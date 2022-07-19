On Friday, July 8, President Jim Blalock called the weekly business meeting to order.
Mike Roe then gave the opening prayer, and Gene Brown led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Jim thanked the day’s BINGO sponsor: Eye Centers of Tennessee.
Jim also welcomed a new 127 Senior Center member, Diane Swanson.
He then asked for prayers for the Senior Center members facing health challenges. Please contact Sunshine Lady Margaret Miller if you know of a member who is experiencing these.
Sheila Johnson recognized July birthdays: George Miller, Barbara Hefner, Patricia Nemitz, Patricia Sutton, William Brown, Brenda Williams, Bob Jones, Alice Kay, Jim McNally, Kay Wheeler, Rachel Abrahamsen, Phyllis Middling and Loren Farr.
The Senior Center members sang “Happy Birthday” to our July birthday honorees.
Sheila Johnson also recognized July anniversaries: Brent and Shirley Phillips (19 years); Richard and Sandy Gadwell (23 years); and Jim and Kiki McNally (28 years).
Jim Blalock updated everyone on Senior Center upcoming events:
The 127 Corridor Sale is Aug. 4-6. The 127 Senior Center will be serving both breakfast and lunch all three days. Doors will open at 7 a.m. and close at 4 p.m.
The senior center is collecting donations of bottled water and soda for the 127 Corridor Sale. We are still in need of bottled water, root beer, Sprite and Diet Sprite donations. Jim asked members to bring their beverage donations and put them on the table in the back of the senior center.
Volunteer signup sheets for the 127 Corridor Sale are on the back table.
We have all the newspapers and plastic bags we need for the 127 Corridor Sale. Thank you for your donations.
The Senior Center will also need help moving the Sale merchandise from the storage trailer into the back of the building. Plans are to start moving and setting up Aug. 1. Trustees will be at the Senior Center at 8 a.m. to help. Anyone who helps set up will get lunch provided by Annie Lewis.
Exterior signage for the 127 Corridor Sale will go up outside on July 30.
Today’s lunch was chicken Mexicali, rice, green beans, vegetable salad and dessert.
Next week’s lunch will feature chicken pot pie.
Vice President Sheila Johnson organizes volunteers for lunch (kitchen helpers/cooks, coffee/drink maker, dishwasher and dish dryer).
If you can help in upcoming weeks, please sign up when Sheila calls looking for volunteers.
Country music entertainment will be 6-8 p.m. Aug. 6.
Still collecting Emergency Contacts for 127 Senior Center members. Please do not only use your spouse as an emergency contact. Add another family member, a close friend you trust if you can.
The Country Music entertainment was canceled for Saturday, July 16, because that was the wedding day at the Senior Center for Jim Blalock and Sheila Johnson.
Entertainment for next week will be Herschel Meadows.
The Senior Center is looking for ideas for future trips. Please submit your ideas to Sheila Johnson.
