Every meeting starts out with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance.
At the last meeting, Jean Smith prayed for her fellow seniors and for our first responders. There was also a special prayer for a member who was recently in a car accident, Kathy Hardy. President Arlene Simmons also asked for prayer for Sandy Devine. Harry Thomson then led the Pledge of Allegiance.
TJ Fincher informed members that he will be playing at The Palace Theatre on June 9. Leonard Hollender went on to tell a very funny joke about the afterlife, and he had a little help from George Miller in the telling.
The seniors then learned some very helpful information, from Josiah at Innovative Restorations, about how they can update their home to include safer tubs and showers, such as roll-in showers and walk-in tubs.
There is much going on at the 127 Senior Center and they’d love to have you come join them. Membership is open to those over 50 years old, but for many activities there’s no membership is required.
Bluegrass
The next bluegrass sessions will be on May 18 and 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. This will feature a very talented group of bluegrass musicians who come and entertain with their guitars, banjos, fiddles, mandolins and singing. They are an amazing group and can play anything.
Line Dancing
Every Friday night, there’s line dancing from 6 to 8 p.m. The first hour is for beginners, and the second is ofr those that are intermediate. Janet, the instructor, is excellent and very encouraging.
Movie Day
Mother’s Day will be shown on Monday, May 8 at 2 p.m. The movie stars Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Julia Roberts and Jason Sudeikis. It’s a really fun, romantic comedy. Popcorn and soft drinks are provided for free.
Game Day
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month, the seniors have a Game Day. Lunch costs $5. The next Game Day will be on Tuesday, May 9.
Follow the 127 Seniors on Facebook to find out more and to see any updates.
Dates and times are subject to change.
For more information, call 931-484-2547.
