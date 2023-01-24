On Friday, Jan. 20, Arlene Simmons, president, called the weekly business meeting to order and asked Jean Smith to give the opening prayer.
Fred Zoeller led the Pledge of Allegiance. Arlene thanked today’s bingo sponsor, Buckeye Medical Group.
Arlene asked for prayers for our Senior Center members facing health challenges, including Leroy and Sue Hinkson; and Bill Evans, father of Sharon Elgin. Please contact Sunshine Lady Margaret Miller if you know of a member who is experiencing health challenges.
President Arlene Simmons updated everyone on 127 Senior Center activities and upcoming events:
The 127 Senior Center dues are $15 per year, per person. Dues are being collected now.
The Senior Center will be closed when the schools are closed due to inclement weather.
Please do not put trash in the can recycling container or the dirty towels container.
We need to start collecting Donations for the 2023 127 Yard Sale. No furniture or clothing, please.
Contact Chuck Elgin if you need to have someone come pick up your donations or drop your donations in the breezeway between the two front doors at the Senior Center.
Our next Movie Day is at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 with “For Richer or Poorer” starring Tim Allen and Kirstie Alley. Movie Day is at 2 p.m. the second Monday of each month. Enjoy free popcorn and soft drinks and join us for a wonderful time.
Our next Game Day will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13. Cost is $5 for lunch. Please pay Jim Blalock if you plan to attend. Game Days are the second Tuesday of each month.
There will be no country music the first and third Saturdays of January and February.
Country music is scheduled to restart in March.
There will be no bluegrass music in January and February. Bluegrass music is scheduled to restart in March.
Line dancing will be 6-8 p.m. every Friday.
We’re still collecting emergency contacts for 127 Senior Center members. Please do not only use your spouse as an emergency contact; add another family member or trusted friend.
The Senior Center is looking for ideas for future trips. Please submit your ideas to Chuck Elgin.
Lunch today was chicken pot pie, salad, and dessert. Lunch for next week will be Mexican casserole, salad, and dessert.
Remember to register online your Kroger Card Charity as the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County
Remember to bring in your aluminum cans so the center can turn them in for money.
Signups for trips are on the back table.
Today’s guest presenter was Vanessa Petty, executive director of Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity.
