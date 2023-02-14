On Friday, Feb. 3, President Arlene Simmons called the weekly business meeting to order and asked Mary Brown to give the opening prayer.
Simmons then led the Pledge of Allegiance and thanked the day’s bingo sponsors: Chuck and Sharon Elgin.
Visitors Judy Eckert and Carol Pernau were then introduced.
Simmons went on to ask for prayers for the Senior Center members that are facing health challenges.
Please contact Sunshine Lady Margaret Miller if you know of a member who is experiencing such issues.
Everyone was then updated on the 127 Senior Center’s activities and upcoming events.
Arlene Simmons nominated Donna Johnson for the position of secretary on the board of directors. The motion was seconded by Vice President Check Elgin and approved by the members present.
The sign outside, which had an incorrect phone number, is presently being repaired.
There is a need to start collecting donations for the 2023 127 Yard Sale. No furniture or clothing, please. Contact Chuck Elgin if you need to have someone come pick up your donations.
The Movie Day was Monday, Feb. 13. The movie was “For Richer or Poorer,” starring Tim Allen and Kirstie Alley.
The next Game Day will be Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will cost $5. Please pay Diane Roysden if you plan to attend.
Line dancing continues every Friday night from 6 to 8 p.m.
Bob Jones led members in the manna prayer.
The day’s lunch was chicken and dumplings, salad and dessert. Next week, it’ll be made up of meat loaf, mashed potatoes, beets, salad and dessert.
Remember to register your Kroger Card Charity online as the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County
Remember to bring in your aluminum cans so the Center can turn them in for money.
Signups for trips are on the back table.
The day’s entertainment was Judy Fistler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.