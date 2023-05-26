At the last meeting of the 127 Senior Center, Felicia Agee, RN, from Sweet Southern Care came and provided the members with very helpful information about foot care. Feet change as we age, and it’s important to take good care of them.
After sharing some great tips for foot care, she offered her services to the members at the meeting. Many took her up on that offer and had their nails trimmed and corns and calluses filed and buffed smooth. Felicia provides in-home foot care for seniors. She is a licensed RN with the state of Tennessee. If you would like more information about Sweet Southern Care, Felicia can be reached at 615-281-2705.
The 127 Senior Center at 1460 S. Main St. opens at 8 a.m. every Friday. There’s coffee ready and many different games to play. It’s a fun time of fellowship, catching up with old friends and making new ones.
At 9:30 a.m., bingo starts with lots of fun prizes.
At 10:30 a.m., there’s a short business meeting so the members can find out about all the fun things coming up.
Once the meeting is over, the entertainment starts. Then, there’s a delicious lunch prepared by the volunteer ladies. At the last meeting, the members enjoyed a chicken casserole that was prepared by Annie Lewis. This was along with some delicious desserts prepared by volunteers who love to bake.
Some of the fun events coming up include Movie Day, which is the second Monday of the month. The next movie will be “Castaway” with Tom Hanks on Monday, June 12 at 2 p.m. Free popcorn and soft drinks are provided, and everyone is welcome.
On the second Tuesday of every month, there is a Game Day that’s hosted by Jim Blalock. The next Game Day will be Tuesday, June 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Free line dancing classes are offered every Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. The first hour is for beginners and the second hour is for intermediate dancers. Membership is not required for Movie Day, Game Day, Line Dancing or Bluegrass.
The Center hosts Gene Brown and many other bluegrass musicians at the 127 Senior Center on the first and third Thursdays of each month from 6 to 8 p.m.
At about 7 p.m., the musicians take a short break and everyone enjoys some dessert and coffee in the dining room. Come join us for some awesome bluegrass music.
Follow us on Facebook to find out more and to see updates.
Dates and times are subject to change. Call 931-484-2547 for more information about becoming a member of the 127 Senior Center.
