On Friday, March 10, Arlene Simmons, president, called the weekly business meeting to order and asked Mary Brown to give the opening prayer. Gene Brown led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Arlene thanked today’s bingo sponsors: Chuck and Sharon Elgin and Bilbrey Funeral Home.
Arlene welcomed visitors Jean Bowman and George Jones.
Arlene asked for prayers for senior center members facing health challenges, including Bill Harris, Joan Moss and Sheila Blalock. Please contact Sunshine Lady Margaret Miller if you know of a member who is experiencing health challenges.
Vice President Chuck Elgin recognized the members with birthdays in March: Jim Blalock, Ken Fenton, Cindy Marentette, Estella Morris, Gus Rogers, Mary Karpel, Donna Johnson, Marian Samuels and Warren Kaczmarek.
Chuck then recognized the members celebrating anniversaries in March: Hi and Velma Pauley, Ken and Beverly Fenton, Shirley Johnson and her husband, Allen and Maureen Triebe.
President Arlene Simmons updated everyone on 127 Senior Center activities and upcoming events:
127 Corridor Yard Sale. We are currently collecting donations for the 2023 127 Yard Sale. No furniture or clothing please.
Contact Chuck Elgin if you need to have someone come pick up your donations or drop your donations in the breezeway between the two front doors at the senior center.
In May, volunteers will be asked to sort donations. Pizza will be provided.
Bluegrass music. There is bluegrass from 6-8 p.m. every first and third Thursday.
Line dancing. 6-8 p.m. every Friday.
Lunch today was chicken and dumplings, salad and dessert.
Chuck Elgin reminded us to speak to him regarding recommendations for future speakers.
Chuck also mentioned that for lunch on Good Friday, April 7, we will have fish.
Anyone who would like to volunteer to cook for the center in the future, please see Chuck. All food and supplies are provided.
Old Business
Kroger Cards. Remember to register online your Kroger Card charity as the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County
Aluminum Cans. Remember to bring in your aluminum cans so the center can turn them in for money.
Sign-ups for trips. On the back table.
Today’s entertainment was Sean Ledden from CaptionCall.
