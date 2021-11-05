On Friday, Oct. 22, the weekly business meeting was called to order by Sheila Johnson, vice president, and prayer was given by Annie Lewis. George Miller led the Pledge of Allegiance. Sheila welcomed our guests for the day: Rita Babanta and her fiancée Rob Ucker. There were two winners for the Best Hat competition. The Best Hat winners were Phyllis Jones and Martha. Bob Jones sang the Manna Prayer.
Sheila gave an update on President Jim Blalock’s health.
The Senior Center of Cumberland County would like thank Helen Lord for all Helen and her late husband Ron have done supporting the center over the years. Ron helped support the 50/50 Raffle and Helen engaged in most every senior center activity including acting as the Sunshine Lady, organizing the monthly Game Days, and helping out whenever/wherever there was a need. With Ron’s passing, Helen has moved and is living with family out of state. Thank you, Helen Lord, and safe travels!
Sheila updated the members on upcoming events and plans:
• A hayride is scheduled, and a sign-up sheet is on the back table. Cost to rent the tractor and wagon is $100. This cost will be spread across those who sign up for the hayride.
• Arlene Simmons asked everyone to wear their best Christmas sweater for the upcoming Crazy Christmas Sweater Day.
• Lucy Elmore is taking over for Helen Lord for Game Days. There will be no lunch served at upcoming Game Days. Eat before you come or bring your lunch. The next Game Day is scheduled for Nov. 16 at noon.
• Jean Wettlaufer has volunteered to replace Helen Lord as the Sunshine Lady. Please contact Jean if you know of a member who is experiencing health challenges.
• Alice Kay is taking over the Phone Tree given Helen Lord’s departure. A new alternate is needed for the Phone Tree. Please contact Alice if you are interested in helping out with the Phone Tree.
• Sign up for Turkey Day. Choices of main course is turkey or ham. See Diane Roysden to pay for Thanksgiving meal.
• Dues for 2022 are due starting Dec. 1. Please pay when you can before January 2022.
• There will be a new Membership Book published in 2022.
• A suggestion was made to start a Handyman Referral list for members. Please share your recommendations with senior center staff.
Sheila shared an interesting tidbit about the full moon. Those of you who had trouble sleeping the other night can blame the full moon. Full moons reduce the amount of melatonin in your system which can cause sleeplessness.
Today’s presentation was by Deputy Sheriffs Jamie Wyatt and Tasha Stone. The Sheriff’s Department’s Canine Unit consists of two German Shepherds called Storm and Shadow. Both Storm and Shadow have been trained to detect drugs such as meth, cocaine and heroin. Both Storm and Shadow have also been trained to search for missing children/seniors using the scent from one of the person’s belongings.
The crowd was able to see Storm in action as she sniffed out drugs hidden at the center as a demonstration of her abilities. The crowd had a chance to ask questions regarding the Canine Unit’s capabilities and care for the animals. Storm and Shadow were very friendly, and the crowd enjoyed their demonstration and had a chance to pet them.
Next week’s entertainment is Melissa Ellis, a national recording star from this area. Melissa wrote and recorded a song titled “Crossville” which was in her debut album titled “Crossville.” This song was adopted by the Crossville City Council as the official song of Crossville.
Next week’s lunch will be fish, hushpuppies and coleslaw.
Old Business
Country music — First and third Saturday each month at the center from 6-8 p.m.
Line dancing — Every Friday night 6-8 p.m.
Sign-ups for kitchen — Need help in upcoming weeks. Please see the list of open roles for the coming weeks on the clipboard in the kitchen.
Kroger cards — Remember to register online your Kroger card charity as the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County.
127 Sale — Always looking for donations for next year’s sale.
Aluminum cans — Remember to bring in your aluminum cans so the center can turn them in for money.
New Business
Game Day at the center on Nov. 16. Starts at noon. Bring your lunch or eat before you come. See Lucy Elmore if interested.
Advanced planning for the center’s next dance. Suggestions include a New Year’s Eve dance from 6-8 p.m. and a Valentine’s Day dance. Let Sheila Johnson know your thoughts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.