On April 21, Arlene Simmons, president, called the weekly business meeting to order. Chuck Elgin opened the meeting with a prayer. Sharon Elgin led the Pledge of Allegiance. Arlene then thanked today’s Bingo sponsors, Buckeye Medical Group and First Bank.
Arlene welcomed our guest, Linda Jones from Georgia, who is Bob and Phyllis Jones’ sister-in-law. Arlene asked for prayers for Leroy Hinkson, Kathy Hardy and Anna Cox.
President Arlene Simmons updated everyone on 127 Senior Center activities and upcoming events:
Movie day on May 8 may be canceled due to Arlene, Tom and Bob all being unavailable. Should the event proceed, the
movie is “Mother’s Day” starring Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Julia Roberts and Jason Sudeikis. Movie days are the second Monday each month.
Game Day is Tuesday, May 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch is $5. Please pay Diane Roysden if you plan to attend. Game Days are the second Tuesdays each month.
127 Corridor Yard Sale: Next week there will be a sign-up sheet for volunteers (12-15 people) who will sort donated items, throwing away anything that will not sell, and pricing items if there is time. Donations are currently being accepted — no furniture or clothing, please. Contact Chuck Elgin if you need to have someone come pick up your donations or drop your donations in the breezeway between the two front doors at the Senior Center.
Lunch was chicken pot pie provided by the Heffners. Next week lunch will be lasagna, salad and garlic bread.
Jean Smith announced that her church is sponsoring a trip to Vermont Sept. 23 to Oct. 1. Cost is $1,195 for 9 days and 8 nights. Breakfasts are included.
Tom Fincher announced that he will be playing at the Palace Theatre on June 9, one day after he turns 88 years old. Proceeds will benefit United Fund, who donated funds for our parking lot re-striping.
May 6 is the Strawberry Festival at 1038 Sparta Hwy. This will also include a bake sale and jewelry sale.
The parking lot has been re-striped. JP’s Striping did a very good job on it.
There will be no Country Music in May. The next Country Music will be Saturday, June 10, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Bluegrass sessions for May will be May 18 and 25 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Line Dancing is Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Arlene then turned the meeting over to Chuck for further announcements:
Chuck passed around the sign-up sheet for volunteers to help at the Center for the month of May. Members were asked if they would like to provide life stories for the entertainment portion of the meetings. Bob Jones announced that he has a karaoke machine he can bring in.
Kroger Cards. Remember to register online your Kroger Card Charity as the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County
Aluminum Cans. Remember to bring in your aluminum cans so the center can turn them in for money. No aluminum foil please.
Signups for trips are on the back table.
Chuck then asked for volunteers to sing and Jean Smith led us in a few songs, soon joined by Bob Jones, and then Tom Fincher. They provided us with some wonderful songs we could all sing along to, including many gospel songs.
Bob Jones closed our meeting with the song Manna Prayer.
