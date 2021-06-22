The meeting of the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County was held on Friday, June 11, open at 10:35 a.m. by President Jim Blalock.
An opening prayer was given by LeRoy Hinkson and Jim Blalock led the Pledge of Allegiance.
President Jim announced that on July 2, we will have a cookout at the center. People need to sign up next week if they wish to participate so we have an idea how much to cook. We will be having burgers and hot dogs, baked beans and cole slaw. Cost will be $5. Members are asked to bring desserts.
Sheila Johnson announced that we already have five vendor tables requested and anyone else who wishes to rent a table should contact Lucy Elmore. Tables rent for $15 per table per day.
Sheila announced that an “angel” has donated sound equipment for our center. This will be a big help for any of our entertainers who perform for us. They will no longer have to bring in their own equipment, plus we may be able to offer movie nights from time to time.
If members wish to bring in desserts and/or salads, please check with Rose Ploss to see what is needed and to keep from getting repeats of the same dish. You are also asked to bring larger salads or desserts so they don’t run out before all the members have fixed their plates. Rose is also seeking additional cooks.
Members are asked to bring in aluminum cans and items to be recycled as they bring in needed funds for keeping our center going since we are self-funded.
There was a correction on the times of the Celebration of Life for Jan Neitzke on Saturday. June 12. The visitation was at 11 a.m. followed by the service at noon. Lunch followed.
Leonard Hollender came up with yet another of his great jokes. He also announced that our local Vision Group would be holding a yard sale in our front parking lot on June 17. Once you join this organization, and attend regular meetings, you can borrow very pricey materials for no cost. Anyone can join.
Lucy Elmore came up with a joke, too, as did Jim Blalock. Laughter keeps us all going.
New member Sandy Gerton was introduced. Welcome Sandy!
Today our entertainment was provided by Easy Listening, Kelly and Frank Hanright. Next week Cumberland County Health Department will speak to us, and on June 25, our wonderful local songstress, Terry Utsey, will be singing.
The sign-up sheets were passed around for folks to sign up for the various jobs that keep things running smoothly. Any time you can volunteer to help fill the job positions is greatly appreciated.
President Jim Blalock adjourned the meeting at 11 a.m. and introduced Kelly and Frank Hanright to sing some of our favorite oldies.
Lunch was served following the entertainment.
See you next week! Pray for our first responders!
