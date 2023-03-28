On Friday, March 17, Vice President Chuck Elgin called the weekly business meeting to order, opened the with prayer and led the Pledge of Allegiance.
He then thanked the day’s bingo sponsors: Buckeye Medical Group and First Bank.
The members held a moment of silence in honor of three members who have recently passed: Sue Goforth, Betty Threet and Pat Fredley.
Chuck went on to ask for prayers for our Senior Center members facing health challenges, including Dave Dion.
He then updated everyone on 127 Senior Center activities and upcoming events:
There is a need to start collecting donations for the 2023 127 Yard Sale. No furniture or clothing, please. Those who need someone to pick up donations are askeed to contact Chuck Elgin. In late May, volunteers will be requested to sort donations to prepare for the sale.
The next Movie Day will be at 2 p.m. Monday, April 10. The movie shown will be The Shack, starring Sam Worthington, Octavia Spencer and Tim McGraw.
The next Game Day will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, April 11. The cost for lunch is $5. Those planning to attend are asked to pay Diane Roysden.
The Center hosts bluegrass music from 6-8 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month. The community is invited to join for this fun evening.
Line dancing continues from 6-8 p.m. every Friday.
The day’s lunch was turkey casserole, salad and dessert.
In the months that have five Fridays, salads and sandwiches will be served for lunch.
Chuck Elgin announced that he had set up CaptionCall in his home. He said the interview process was three simple questions. They then set up the system for him, and it was completely free. He recommends this service to anyone who is hearing impaired.
Remember to register Kroger card charity online as the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County.
Remember to bring in aluminum cans so the center can turn them in for money. No aluminum foil, please.
Signups for trips are on the back table.
Linda Kondrach reminded members to always wear their name tags when at the Center for safety purposes.
The day’s entertainment was Tom Fincher.
