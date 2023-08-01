You know and love Rich Peterson as the emcee of the Historic Palace Theatre in downtown Crossville, and the 127 Senior Center members were thrilled to enjoy his rich singing voice and sense of humor, as he entertained them at their last meeting.
Peterson sang many old favorites including “Follow that Dream” and “Old Enough to Know Better,” (during which could be seen some knowing smiles and nodding heads among the members enjoying the show).
Just before the entertainment, the members had a short business meeting and finalized plans for the 127 Corridor Sale, on Aug. 3-5.
The Center will be selling items that have been donated throughout the year, along with breakfast and lunch, and a bake sale. Breakfast will be served from 7-10 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
There will be an opportunity drawing for a quilt sewn and donated by Sallye Sykes, a long-time member of the Center. The quilt is approximately 6-by-6 feet.
It is truly a beautiful quilt! Contact the center for more information about how to enter the drawing.
New members are always welcome at the 127 Senior Center. It is the place to go for active seniors to have fun and fellowship. Membership is open to those over the age of 50. The regular meetings are Friday mornings and start at 8 a.m. with fresh coffee and fellowship, along with many games the members like to play. Mexican train dominoes, anyone? Bingo starts at 9:30. At 10:30, there is a short meeting so the members can find out all about upcoming events and ways they can help at the Center or in the community. A speaker or musical entertainer follows the meeting, and then there is a delicious lunch prepared by volunteers, served for $5.
There will be no meeting on Aug. 4 due to the 127 Sale.
The Center also offers many other fun opportunities with no membership required. Bluegrass sessions, hosted by Gene Brown along with many talented musicians of the 127, are the first and third Thursday evenings from 6-8 p.m. The next bluegrass session will be Aug. 10.
Movie Day is the second Monday of every month at 2 p.m., hosted by Tom Simmons. Free popcorn and soft drinks are provided. There is no need to reserve your seat – just come enjoy the movie and snacks. The movie for August will be announced soon.
Game Day is the second Tuesday of every month from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., hosted by Jim Blalock. Come out and make new friends and enjoy one of the many games at the Center. Lunch is $5, payable ahead of time, so call the Center at 931-484-2547 if you would like to come to Game Day.
There will be a pause in the Friday evening line dancing classes due to the 127 Sale, but they will resume Aug. 11. Line dancing is fun and a great way to get some exercise. The class is from 6-8 p.m., with the first hour for beginners and the second hour for intermediate dancers.
Follow the on Facebook to find out more and see updates. Dates and times are subject to change. Call 931-484-2547 for more information about becoming a member of the 127 Senior Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.