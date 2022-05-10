On Friday, April 29, the weekly business meeting was called to order by Jim Blalock, president. Bob Jones gave the opening prayer. Phyllis Jones led the meeting attendees in saying the Pledge of Allegiance. Jim thanked today’s bingo sponsors, First Bank and Quality Care.
Jim shared that Vice President Sheila Johnson was feeling under the weather and will not be joining us. Please pray for Sheila’s speedy recovery.
Jim asked for prayers for our members facing health challenges: Betty Bowman, Estella Morris and Phyllis Robinson. Contact Sunshine Lady Margaret Miller if you know of a member who is experiencing health challenges.
The Senior Center now has business cards as well as an answering machine. Jim thanked Chuck and Sharon Elgin for donating those to the Senior Center and suggested members take some business cards from the back table so they can share them with friends and invite them to events. We are always looking for new members to join us.
Thank you to Pastor Dennis and Sharon Daniels, who have again donated a sign for the front of the Senior Center. The sign will be used to publicize upcoming events to passersby on Route 127.
Arlene Simmons thanked everyone for wearing their name tags. If a Senior Center member needs a new name tag, see Fred Zoeller.
Arlene also asked everyone to leave the tip jars in the bathrooms. The tip jars are for guests (non-members) who attend events at the Senior Center to show their gratitude by donating.
Today’s entertainment was singer Dwayne Wagner.
Tom Simmons updated the members on our first Movie Day, April 18. A dozen members enjoyed the movie “August Rush,” popcorn and free drinks.
Our next Movie Day is Monday, May 9 at 2 p.m. The movie will be, “Greater.” Please give your movie suggestions to Tom and join us for a wonderful time!
The Senior Citizens of Cumberland County also now has a Facebook page.
Jim Blalock updated everyone on Senior Center upcoming events:
The installation of the new laminate flooring to replace the carpet in the Senior Center is complete. Many thanks to members who helped move books and furniture off of the carpet and onto the new flooring.
The new emergency door installation will be completed this weekend. The new front door will be ordered once enough money is raised. The estimated cost to purchase and install the new front emergency door exceeds our budget by more than $1,000.
The Senior Center has Game Days the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. Cost for lunch is $5 when you sign up. You can also pay for lunch when you come to Game Day. Make sure you sign up so the Center knows how much food to order/prepare. The next Game Day is May 10 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
The Senior Center is hosting a sock hop on Saturday, May 14, from 6-8 p.m. Cost is $7 per person at the door. We will have a DJ playing your favorite tunes from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. Hot dogs, chips and soda will be available for purchase. Please join us for a wonderful time!
The Senior Center is looking for ideas for future trips. Please submit your ideas to Sheila Johnson.
Today’s lunch was a choice of chili, potato soup or corn chowder, salad and egg and tuna salad sandwiches. Next week’s lunch will be turkey casserole, pulled pork casserole and lasagna.
