Changing one small habit can lead to a future of better health and improved energy! This is the life lesson from the recent speaker at the 127 Senior Center, John Coles.
Coles is a retired pharmacist who has studied nutrition and health extensively. He gave the members ten easy steps they could do to achieve better health this year, and told them to add some healing foods to their diet – including broccoli, kale, avocados, and walnuts.
Each of the steps Coles shared are fairly simple and with a little will power, anyone can feel stronger very soon, no matter what age. The first step is to have your Vitamin D level checked, as many people have low Vitamin D levels and could benefit from supplementing with Vitamin D3. Other steps include cutting down on sugar and drinking more water.
Want to know what the other steps are? Coles is available for public speaking and private consultations, and may be reached by email at johncoles1957@yahoo.com or by phone at 937-430-6929.
On the first Friday of every month, the Center celebrates birthdays and anniversaries. Members with birthdays in July are Brenda Williams, Barbara Hefner, and Bob Jones.
Sandy Gadwell and her husband celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary on July 17.
Upcoming Events
The Center is gearing up for the 127 Sale and hopes to see everyone stop by Aug. 3-5. There will be many items for sale and breakfast and lunch will be offered. Check our Facebook page soon for menu and prices.
Thursday evening, July 20, 6-8 p.m., the community is invited to come out and enjoy bluegrass music, hosted by Gene Brown with many talented musicians of the 127 Senior Center. There is a short break at 7 p.m. You can enjoy some homemade dessert and meet the musicians.
Movie Day is the second Monday of every month at 2 p.m., hosted by Tom Simmons. Free popcorn and soft drinks are provided. There is no need to reserve your seat – just come enjoy the movie and snacks.
Game Day is the second Tuesday of every month from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., hosted by Jim Blalock. Come out and make new friends and enjoy one of the many games at the Center.
Lunch is $5, payable ahead of time. Call the Center at 931-484-2547 if you would like to come to Game Day.
Have you ever wanted to learn to line dance? It is fun and good exercise, and Janet is a great teacher. Come to the Center Friday evenings from 6-8 p.m. The first hour is for beginners and the second hour is for intermediate dancers.
Follow the 127 Senior Center on Facebook to find out more and see updates. Dates and times are subject to change. Call 931-484-2547 for more information about becoming a member of the 127 Senior Center.
