At the last meeting at the 127 Senior Center, the members who are veterans were honored with a special memorial gift presented by Leonard Hollender, a veteran who served during World War II and the Korean War.
Vice President Chuck Elgin told everyone some of the history and customs of Memorial Day, including the custom of coins on a gravestone.
Placing a coin on a gravestone of a service member or veteran is a show of respect and honor, as well as letting the deceased service member’s family know someone was there.
The denomination of the coins each has a distinct and significant meaning; however, a penny means that a fellow serviceman stopped by; a nickel means they trained with the deceased; a dime means they served together; and a quarter means they were physically with the service member when they died.
After the veterans were honored, Gene Brown entertained everyone with some great country music, including the songs of George Strait, Marty Robbins and some good old gospel songs.
Gene Brown also hosts the Center’s bluegrass sessions, which are 6-8 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of every month. The community is invited to join us to hear some wonderful bluegrass music and make new friends. The next session will be on Thursday, June 15.
The 127 Senior Center, at 1460 S. Main St, opens at 8 a.m. every Friday. There’s coffee ready, and many different games are available to play. It’s a fun time of fellowship, catching up with old friends and making new ones.
At 9:30, bingo starts with lots of fun prizes.
At 10:30, there’s a short business meeting so the members can find out about all of the fun things coming up. Once the meeting is over, the entertainment starts. Then, there’s a delicious lunch prepared by volunteers who love to cook.
At the last meeting, the members enjoyed smoked brisket prepared by Linda Kondrach, along with some delicious desserts.
Some of the fun events coming up include Movie Day, which is the second Monday of the month and is hosted by Tom Simmons. The next movie will be “Castaway,” with Tom Hanks on Monday, June 12 at 2 p.m. Free popcorn and soft drinks are provided.
On the second Tuesday of every month, we have a Game Day that’s hosted by Jim Blalock. The next Game Day will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, June 13.
Free line dancing classes are offered 6-8 p.m. every Friday. The first hour is for beginners, and the second is for intermediate dancers.
Membership is not required to participate in Movie Day, Game Day, line dancing or bluegrass sessions.
Follow the 127 Seniors on FaceBook or call 931-484-2547 to find out more.
