The members of the 127 Senior Center are getting back to things as usual now that the 127 Corridor Sale is completed. It sure was a huge success in raising funds for the Center, which is entirely funded by membership dues and fundraisers. It was a great time for shoppers and members.
Friday mornings are the regular meeting days for the Center. The doors open at 8 a.m. with coffee, snacks and time to catch up with friends, make new friends and play some Mexican Train Dominoes before Bingo starts at 9:30.
At 10:30, President Arlene Simmons calls the meeting to order, and the members find out what’s new and share upcoming events with each other. Long-time member Leonard Hollender always has a very funny joke to tell. Afterwards, there is either some musical entertainment from one of the talented musicians in Crossville, or a speaker who shares information useful for the local senior citizens. A delicious lunch follows, prepared by volunteers.
New members are always welcome. Call the Center at (931) 484-2547 if you’d like more information on becoming a member.
The Center also offers many other fun opportunities with no membership required. Bluegrass sessions, hosted by Gene Brown along with many talented musicians of the 127, are the first and third Thursday evenings from 6-8 p.m.
Movie Day is the second Monday of every month at 2 p.m., hosted by Tom Simmons. Free popcorn and soft drinks are provided. There is no need to reserve your seat – just come enjoy the movie!
Game Day is the second Tuesday of every month from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., hosted by Jim Blalock. Come out and make new friends and enjoy one of the many games at the Center. Lunch is $5, payable ahead of time. Call the Center at 931-484-2547 if you would like to come to Game Day.
Line dancing is fun and a great way to get some exercise. The Center hosts free line dancing classes on Friday evenings from 6-8 p.m., with the first hour for beginners and the second hour for intermediate dancers.
Follow the Center on Facebook to find out more and see updates. Dates and times are subject to change. Call 931-484-2547 for more information about becoming a member of the 127 Senior Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.