Our center opened at 8 a.m. with games of bingo and dominoes. Gifts were provided by Life Care Rehabilitation Center beginning at 8:30.
The meeting of the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County was opened at 10:35 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, by Vice President Sheila Johnson. This was followed by a prayer led by Helen Lord and then the Pledge of Allegiance led by Marietta Dion.
Sheila opened with a Memorial Day tribute, reading the story of the poem “In Flanders Field” by John McCrae. It speaks of the poppies blowing in the wind and explains the significance of the poppies we see on Memorial Day.
Members who have served in the armed forces were called to rise and be honored this day of remembrance.
A new member was welcomed to our center; her name is Charlotte.
Lucy Elmore gave a report on our recent indoor yard sale event fundraiser. A thank you was given to the sheriff’s office for bringing several trusties over to help move chairs, set up tables and to bring boxes in from our shed.
They returned Saturday afternoon to help restore the chairs and tables to their places and to return unsold items back into the shed.
They were a tremendous help to us. A thank you donation of $100 was sent to their FOP account, which is used to clothe children at Christmastime.
Bluegrass concerts return to the center Thursday evening, June 3. These musical evenings are open to the public and there is no charge. They begin at 6 p.m., so come on down and enjoy an evening of music.
President Jim Blalock attended a County Commission Conference then spent some time with family in Florida. He plans to return to the center in two weeks.
Our favorite joke teller, Leonard Hollender, entertained us all with another joke.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Jan Neitzke on June 12 at Pomona United Methodist Church on Sparta Hwy., with visitation at noon followed by the service and a meal offered following the service.
Bob Jones gave a report on our member Harold Moyer, who visits daily with his wife Joy in WyndRidge.
Sunshine report was given by Helen Lord. Member Rich Ferguson is recovering from shoulder surgery and long-time member Sue Goforth is undergoing rehab. Keep them in your prayers for complete recovery.
Sheila then introduced our entertainer for the day, Steve Sherrick, who sang many songs from the 1950s-60s that brought back many warm memories. Steve will be working with Judy Fistler on our coming Music of the Cumberlands fundraiser which will be held in October at the Palace Theater.
Following our entertainer, Bob Jones led us singing the Manna Prayer at 11:45 a.m., before we were called to a lunch of Anna Cox’s famous chicken and dumplings. Meeting was dismissed.
