Tom Fincher has been delighting audiences with his musical gifts since he was 17 years old—a total of 71 years, as he turned 88 on June 8.
The very next day, on June 9, he performed at The Palace Theatre. He sang and played both the guitar and trumpet for the United Fund Variety Show.
Tom and his wife Nancy are long-time members of the 127 Senior Center, and Tom often entertains the members with fun sing-alongs.
Tom enjoys sharing his musical gifts with others, too. He can be found at the Art Circle Public Library on Saturday mornings giving out free guitar lessons.
Tom says his teaching method will have you playing chords on your very first lesson.
The 127 Senior Center at 1460 S. Main St. opens at 8 a.m. every Friday. The members enjoy sipping coffee, chatting with friends and playing games.
There’s usually a game of Mexican Train Dominoes which must be a fun game as lots of laughter can be heard at that table, while other members enjoy playing pool or browsing the books on the shelves.
At 9:30, the members make their way to the dining room for a refill on coffee. Then, they get ready for bingo.
At 10:30 a.m., there’s a short business meeting so the members can find out about all the fun things coming up.
Once the meeting is over, the entertainment starts. Then, there’s a delicious lunch prepared by volunteers who love to cook.
On the first and third Thursdays of each month, bluegrass music can be heard at the center—hosted by Gene Brown, along with many talented musicians of the 127.
The community is invited to come hear some great music and join in the fun. There will be songs to sing along with and dance to.
The next session will be 6-8 p.m. July 6.
The next Movie Day is Monday, July 10. The movie will be “Mamma Mia,” starring Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan.
Free popcorn and soft drinks will be provided, and the community is welcome.
There’s no need to reserve your seat, just come enjoy the movie and snacks.
The next Game Day will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, hosted by Jim Blalock. Lunch on Game Day may be purchased for $5.
The center also offers free line dancing classes from 6-8 p.m. every Friday. The first hour is for beginners and the second hour is for intermediate dancers.
Membership is not required for Movie Day, Game Day, line dancing or bluegrass.
Dates and times are subject to change; check Facebook or call 931-484-2547 for more information.
