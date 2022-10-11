On Friday, Sept. 30, President Jim Blalock called the weekly business meeting to order. Bob Jones gave the opening prayer and Phyllis Jones led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance. Jim thanked Life Care for being the day’s bingo sponsors.
It was great to see over 60 members here today. We welcome new member Margaret Ishann and visitor Sal Morgan.
Jim asked for prayers for our senior center members facing health challenges. Please keep Tom Simmons, Jim Sykes and Jim Blalock in prayer. Rose Ploss has returned, and we are glad to see her back. Please contact Sunshine Lady Margaret Miller if you know of a member experiencing such issues.
We would like to thank the first responders, police and fire department for their help during the month of September. We are blessed to have them in our community.
Jim Blalock updated everyone on the center’s events:
• Wonderful county music will be Saturday, Oct. 15, from 6 to 8 p.m.
• Bluegrass music continues every Thursday, Oct. 13, 20 and 27, also from 6 to 8 p.m.
• Game Day will be Tuesday, Oct. 11, and Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Lunch will cost $5.
• Line dancing is offered every Friday, Oct. 14, 21 and 28, from 6 to 8 p.m.
• Jim told us the large new sign has been installed. Now people traveling on Hwy. 127 know what the senior center offers the public. Remember, everyone 50 years and older is welcome to join.
• We want to thank John Stubbs and his construction company for donating the services to dig the holes for our sign.
• We also want to thank each of the Blalock family members who were involved with erecting the sign. We appreciate you all very much.
• We want to thank today’s members — Rose, Sandy, Fred, Sallye, Harry and Shirley — for cooking a wonderful lunch and cleaning up. Our lunch was breaded cod fish, french fries, coleslaw, fruit, Jell-O, condiments, stewed tomatoes, two varieties of hush puppies, drinks and dessert.
• We are collecting donations for the 127 yard sale, which will be held in August 2023. No furniture or clothing, please. Contact Jim Blalock if you need to have someone pick up your donations or drop them off.
• Vice President Sheila Blalock organizes volunteers for lunch (kitchen helpers/cooks, coffee/drink maker, dishwasher and dryer). If you can help in upcoming weeks, please help/sign up when Sheila calls looking for volunteers.
• We are still collecting emergency contacts for 127 Senior Center members. Members are asked not to use their spouse; add another trusted family member or close friend.
• The senior center is looking for ideas for future trips. Please submit your ideas to Sheila Blalock. Sign-ups are on the back table.
• Remember to register your Kroger Card Charity online as the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County.
• Remember to bring in your aluminum cans or foil so the center can turn them in.
• Questionnaire paperwork for the 127 sale of 2022 is being filled out by workers who donated time. These papers will be extremely helpful to the board in determining how we run the 2023 yard sale. Be sure to fill them out and return them.
We would like to thank today’s speaker Amy Emerick, a board-certified psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner who has worked in nursing for 20 years.
Amy works with people to determine mental heath problems. She brought us information on numerous mental heath issues and how both a diagnosis and treatment is done.
She spoke to us about experiencing anxiety, stress, depression, confusion, delusions, hallucinations and dementia, and how it affects us in daily life. She spoke about all the resources including facilities and tests that can be done to evaluate each person’s individual problems and need. She spoke about symptoms to be aware of. It was a very enlightening topic for all the members.
If you or someone you know has issues with disorientation, depression, severe memory loss, hallucinations, social withdrawal, sleep disturbances, extreme weight fluctuation, suicidal thought, loss of interest of appearance, reach out for help by calling your physician, nurse, therapists or social workers, or call Oakpoint Behavioral Health at 931-403-2167, or Emerick at 931-520-8435, ext. 200 or www.personalgrowthcounseling.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.