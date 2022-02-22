On Friday, Feb. 11, the weekly business meeting was called to order by Jim Blalock, president. Mary Brown gave the opening prayer. Gene Brown led the meeting attendees in saying the Pledge of Allegiance. Bob Jones sang the Manna Prayer. Jim introduced our new member, Lia Seaman. Jim welcomed our guest for the day, John Bozar. Jim thanked today’s Bingo sponsor, Sharon and Chuck Elgin.
Jim asked for prayers for Linda Kondlach, Tom and Elaine Simmons and Annie Lewis. Please contact Sunshine Lady Margaret Miller if you know of a member who is experiencing health challenges.
Sheila Johnson, vice president, recognized the February birthdays and anniversaries.
The Senior Citizens of Cumberland County now has a Facebook page. Search Facebook for 127 South Senior Citizens of Cumberland County.
Jim Blalock updated the members on upcoming events and senior center plans:
• A special thank you to Shirley Thompson and Sally Rogers who did such a wonderful job decorating the senior center for Valentine’s Day.
• The center is looking for volunteers to help out with meals. Looking for a dishwasher, dish dryer, coffee/drinks, kitchen help, etc. Sign-up sheets are on the table in the back.
• January senior center financials are posted on the bulletin board.
• The senior center is planning to have two game days each month on the second and fourth Tuesdays. Plans are to serve lunch at the game days. Cost for lunch will be $5 when you sign up. The next game day is Feb. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jim Blalock, Lucy Elmore and Sheila Johnson are coordinating game days.
• The senior center is still looking for a quilt as the grand prize for the 127 sales event.
• The senior center confirmed the viability of renting a van for short day trips. The cost of gas and van rental will be added to the cost of the event ticket for participants.
• The center is considering adding a movie day at the center each month with free popcorn and drinks. Several members expressed interest in such an event. Let Jim Blalock or Sheila Johnson what the names/types of movies you are interested in seeing.
• The senior center is considering adding a bluegrass event to the monthly calendar. If interested, please share feedback with Jim Blalock and Sheila Johnson.
• The senior center is looking for ideas for future trips. A tour of the Military Museum downtown Crossville was mentioned. Please submit your ideas to Sheila Johnson. Existing trips available are on the back table for those members interested in signing up for a trip.
• Finalizing the new Senior Center Membership Book, thank you to First National Bank for covering the cost of publishing the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County 2022 Telephone Directory.
• The following two weeks’ entertainment will be presentations and question/answer sessions with candidates who are running for office in the upcoming election.
• Today’s lunch was soup, sandwich and dessert.
Old Business
• Sign-ups for trips are on the back table.
• Country music — First and third Saturday each month at the center from 6-8 p.m.
• Line dancing every Friday night 6-8 p.m.
• Kroger cards — remember to register online your Kroger card charity as the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County.
• 127 Sale — always looking for donations for this year’s sale.
• Aluminum cans — remember to bring in your aluminum cans so the center can turn them in for money.
Rich “Sexy Man” Peterson provided today’s entertainment.
