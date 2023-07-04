Five members of the 127 Senior Center – Chuck and Sharon Elgin, Gene and Mary Brown, and Linda Viers — recently enjoyed the “trip of a lifetime” to Israel.
At the last meeting they shared their insights, memories, and pictures of the trip — from floating in the Dead Sea to shopping in Jerusalem, being baptized in the Jordan River, and gazing at the Elah Valley, where David fought Goliath — the beauty of the Holy Land really came alive for all to see.
The travelers all said this was really the trip of a lifetime and highly recommended it. They said they felt very safe the whole time they were there and had excellent guides to show them all the sights.
Upcoming events
• The 127 Senior Center participates in the 127 Yard Sale in a big way, and they have space for you to be a part of it!
Located at 1460 S. Main St., it is a convenient location for all those shoppers. There are tables for rent for $15 per day — Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 3-5.
Bring in your items Wednesday afternoon for set up. Everything must be cleared out by 4 p.m. Saturday.
Sell your items in the comfort of an air-conditioned building with clean restrooms!
There will be breakfast and lunch for sale. Many seasoned yard sale shoppers make the 127 Senior Center a regular stop.
Call 931-484-2547 if you would like to rent a table.
• Thursday, July 6, 6-8 p.m., the community is invited to come out and enjoy some fine bluegrass music, hosted by Gene Brown along with many talented musicians of the 127.
There is a short break at 7 p.m., and you can enjoy some homemade dessert and meet the musicians.
• Monday, July 10, at 2 p.m., the community is invited to come enjoy the movie “Mamma Mia!,” hosted by Tom Simmons. There will be free popcorn and soft drinks provided.
There is no need to reserve your seat – just come enjoy the movie and snacks.
• Tuesday, July 11, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. is Game Day at the Center. Come make new friends and enjoy games.
Lunch is $5, payable ahead of time, so call the Center at 931-484-2547 if you want to attend.
• Ever wanted to learn to line dance? Janet is a great teacher.
Lessons are from 6-8 p.m. Fridays. The first hour is for beginners and the second hour is for intermediate dancers.
* * *
Dates and times are subject to change.
Call 931-484-2547 for more information about becoming a member of the 127 Senior Center.
