This year was a little different for our traditional 127 Corridor Sale family haggling and junking contest. First of all, school starting the same week limited our availability. Secondly, following the pandemic that lent to a lower participation and concentration of yard sale vendors last year, this year it seemed our usual yard sale haunts had shifted toward the larger vendor groupings north on Hwy. 127. Thirdly, the pop-up monsoons and thunderstorms literally put a damper on the whole event.
There were several places I wanted to stop, but we just weren’t able to do as much as we wanted at the 127 Sale this year.
I gave the kids $10 each to spend. It used to be $5, but the kids put up a good argument about inflation. We found some unique items and got some good ideas for future crafts and decorating projects.
The first thing the kids got into was fudge. How? Well, I’m glad you asked.
One of the first tent stands we came to was Rick Hensley’s. Originally from Howenwald, he and his wife retired here. He offered his homemade peanut butter fudge as a gift to the kids for free. Along with the fudge, he had antiques and other items he was selling to raise money for his annual mission trip to Mexico. Hensley said that he participates in the 127 Yard Sale every year and had done well this year.
As the girls walked around indulging in their peanut butter fudge, Zolah spent her entire allowance, while Zeke and Zuranda only spent half. We had intended to go back for the last day of the sale, but didn’t make it. So we went with what we had.
Zeke found a Playstation game he’d wanted and still had $5 in his pocket, so he was satisfied. Zolah bought Beanie Boos, a pop it fidget toy and the delightfully sweet and locally made Monkey Farts lotion by small business Naturally Sassy. I bought some Naturally Sassy watermelon lip balm and tea tree soap. Zuranda bought Beanie Boos and a few little ceramic figurines, one of which was a penguin she wanted for Zolah (who loves penguins) for her upcoming birthday just two days away. All in all, she bought what she wanted and still had $5 in her pocket, too.
I found a big metal “Z” with perfectly rusty patina that would have been on a business or some such building. I had already spent $6, but since all my babies are Z-eople, I decided to forego my participation in the contest and went past the allowance to buy it for $10. That’s all I wanted. Well, maybe not all I wanted but I was really excited about it. The other thing I wanted was an imported cast iron baby tub that I wanted to install outside to be able to use as an oversized sink to wash our harvest, but I had to prioritize school clothes, new backpacks and all that jazz into my calculations. It just wasn’t worth to me what they were asking, but I loved the idea and will keep it on the back burner for later. I also really liked the Sunshine Ln. and W. Main St. roadsigns. Now that I think of it, I don’t think I even asked how much they were and I wish I had.
For the short amount of time we were at the 127 Sale, vendors gave my children the sweet gift of fudge to snack on, we got to support a small business, and our baby girl bought her sister a birthday present from her contest allowance. As we walked along, we saw antiques that offered up a history lesson, items that were inspiring, things that sparked creativity, and unique wares that brought out the silliness and fun. We met people, their babies and their puppies that we will probably never see again, but it was nice having the opportunity to at least meet them once in this lifetime.
There are at least 127 reasons we love the 127 Yard Sale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.