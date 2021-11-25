History was marked as congregants of Calvary Presbyterian Church of Big Lick celebrated its 100th anniversary with a homecoming on Oct. 23-24.
One hundred years of community fellowship and worship began on Oct. 21, 1921, after concerted efforts led by Carrie Murphy.
Murphy was a former school teacher from Chattanooga who’d been asked by the Cumberland Mountain Presbytery, at the behest of “Uncle” Tom Hale, to come and serve as a community worker for Big Lick in 1917. In turn, she organized and led the community to build a new, two-room school providing education up to eighth grade in 1918, as well as a two-story community house and manse where she lived while serving four community congregations under her charge: Big Lick, Jewett, Grassy Cove and Ozone Falls. In 1919, she organized a Ladies Aid Society. In 1921, she organized Calvary Presbyterian Church of Big Lick, using the school as the meeting house. Rev. Paul E. Doran conducted their first worship meeting.
In 1932, Rev. Eugene Smathers and his wife came from Arkansas to serve at the rural, four-church posting.
Murphy stayed 17 years, serving until her retirement in 1934.
The congregation at Big Lick had aspired to start a building fund for a real church house. It was during the Depression and they realistically collected bit-by-bit knowing that they may not see it to fruition within the decade. But, a church elder with the means from Ohio funded the build. With the Big Lick community providing labor and as much of the materials as possible, they began building Calvary Presbyterian Church in October of 1934, budgeting $3,000.
According to Smathers’ writings, by the time the Calvary Presbyterian Church building was completed just a mere 10 months later, they still had 40 cents in their fund. The new church building was dedicated in May 1935. From there, the church continued to build, grow and serve the Big Lick community. In 1937, the church built the Warren H. Wilson House of Health, to implement a community health program and clinic for the families under Dr. R.M. Metcalfe, until Cumberland Medical Center streamlined healthcare in the area and rendered it unnecessary in the mid-1950s.
In the late 1930s, the church implemented “Study Club” to continue developing the community with organized skills, learning and operating community mills for flour, livestock feed and lumber, forming the Big Lick Farmers Association, a precursor to the Cumberland Farmers Co-Op.
Those roots they laid in 1921 have sprawled out into the lives of community members, in care of them, bringing communion, fellowship, friendship and church family to the community.
Festivities began on Saturday, Oct. 23, with food by Big Lick BBQ and entertainment by Dennis Long. On Sunday, Oct. 24, they held worship in the pavilion where Rev. Mike Smathers gave a history of the church’s founding and its long shared embrace of the community, and Elder Delilah Jane Phillips and Rev. Ray Thomas, the co-executive Presbyter of the Presbytery of Middle Tennessee, preached on the significance of Jesus stopping and healing Bartimaeus from Mark 10:46-52. Following the service, the congregation dedicated the memorial rock garden and had dinner on the grounds.
It was a beautiful way to commemorate 100 years of the bonds of fellowship and community togetherness and celebrate the church that was founded on community service and has continued that tradition since its inception.
