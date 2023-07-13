With her crown and sash, Lillie Rozelle Davenport Beyer celebrated her 100th birthday on Thursday, June 27, in the company of her dear grandchildren, great-grandchildren, practically adopted children, friends, church members and caregivers at Life Care Center in Crossville.
Born one of eight children, Lillie Davenport was born and raised in Rutherford County, TN. In June 1948, Lillie married Thomas Phillip Beyer of Crossville, who’d served in the U.S. Army as a staff sergeant during World War II. They moved to Crossville where she joined Crossville First United Methodist Church and attended with her husband. They had a daughter, Rhonda Jan, who grew up performing at the Cumberland County Playhouse. Lillie was a skilled seamstress and made Jan’s stage costumes. She was also an accomplished gardener, raising and preserving much of their food with her green thumb. She taught Sunday school for many years, and was active in her membership and service to church groups and civic clubs, such as Women’s Society of Christian Service which later became United Methodist Women, Family and Consumer Education Club and Eastern Star.
Jan married and moved to North Carolina, blessing her parents with two children, Charles and Daphne.
Lillie lost her husband and daughter in the same year, but was firm in her faith, her love of serving people and being active in the church. In 2016, at the age of 93, Beyer joined the church’s Memoir Writing Class.
Her cousin-in-law, Gene Beyer, has known Lillie almost his whole life and he remembered when she married his cousin when he was a young teenager. He said everybody knows her beautiful smile.
“She’s been quite a woman,” he said at the birthday celebration. “One thing she’ll always have is a good, warm, friendly smile for you or me. She’s a super woman.”
He added that she continued to stay active in life, her mind and relationships. There was never of shortage of love when it came to Lillie. She was always “adopting” people, several of whom attended her birthday party. One such “adopted” son was fellow church member, Hollis Bowlin, a retired Cumberland County High School teacher and administrator.
“I’m her adopted son,” Bowlin said. “We’ve become her caretakers, but really she takes care of us.”
When asked if he was adopted as well, J. Carlisle Brown jokingly said, “No, but I’m her adopted son’s brother.”
Charles and Daphne and their spouses brought Lillie’s five great-grandchildren with cards to grandma in tow to see her and celebrate her big day.
Upon turning 100, Lillie said, “It was a wonderful day. I am doing pretty good myself. And to know somebody is thinking about me, it makes you feel good. It does, it makes you feel good when you know somebody loves you. And they do!”
