Downtown Crossville Inc. will host fourth- and fifth-grade students for Downtown Tours May 9-12 and 16-19.
On pause in 2020 and 2021, the tours return this spring to tell the story of Crossville and Cumberland County to a new generation.
Students will visit local landmarks such as the Art Circle Public Library, the Cumberland County Courthouse and the Palace Theatre, with guides sharing information on the history of the community.
Groups of students will be throughout the downtown area from about 8 a.m-noon.
Motorists are urged to use caution in the area during these dates.
