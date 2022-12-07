Testimony begins Wednesday in the criminal trial of Michael Harvel, the former Cumberland County solid waste supervisor accused of sexually assaulting women who worked at the department.
Harvel appeared in federal court in Nashville before Judge William L. Campbell Jr. Tuesday for the start of the trial. The day was spent selecting a jury of 16 individuals — 10 women and six men — who will hear the case.
The jury includes four alternates.
Harvel is facing 10 counts of deprivation of civil rights — the right to bodily autonomy — under the color of law. The victims in the case all worked at the county’s recycling center. According to the indictment, the allegations involve incidents from 2015-'18.
The charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Harvel has been held in custody since July 2021.
The trial is expected to last through next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.