Cumberland County’s jobless rate soared in April as business closed or reduced staffing amid the COVID-19 health crisis, with an unemployment rate of 12.7%.
That’s up nearly 8 percentage points from the March rate of 4.8%, calculated before the full effect of stay-at-home orders were in place.
The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reported a staggering increase in unemployment across the state in April, with all 95 counties reporting an increase. The unprecedented spike in unemployment impacted some counties more drastically than others, but no area of the state escaped the pandemic’s effect on the state’s workforce.
Last week, there were 26,041 new unemployment claims filed, with 310,126 continuing claims. The state has paid 330,063 claims through May 23, though there have been reports of extended delays in some in cases. Unemployment payments totaled $375 million.
Fayette County, in West Tennessee, had the lowest unemployment rate in April. At 9.4%, the county’s rate increased by 6.1 percentage points when compared to the March revised rate of 3.3%.
Weakley County followed at 9.6% and Hardeman County at 9.7%.
These were the only counties in Tennessee reporting unemployment rates below 10% in April.
Sevier County had the highest unemployment for the month. The county’s new jobless figure of 29.5% represents a spike of 26 percentage points when compared to the revised March rate of 3.5%.
Neighboring Cocke County had the second highest jobless rate at 25.6%, a 20.9 percentage point increase from the prior month. Grundy County ranked third-highest with a rate of 25.3%, which is a 21.1 percentage point spike when compared to March’s rate.
Nashville had the highest unemployment rate among the state’s largest cities at 15.9%, up 13.5 percentage points from the March rate of 2.4%. Memphis recorded a rate of 14.3%, up 10.1 percentage points from the previous month, and Knoxville’s April rate of 14.7% is an 11.8 percentage point jump.
In Cumberland County, the 12.7% jobless rate represents 2,891 people without work during the month of April.
Last year, Cumberland County reported a 3.6% unemployment rate in April.
Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate hit a historic 14.7%, surpassing the previous all-time high figure of 12.9% set in January 1983.
State and national unemployment rates are seasonally adjusted while county data is not.
