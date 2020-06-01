A Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer thought he recognized the strong odor coming from a jail pod to be someone smoking marijuana. The resulting search confirmed the suspicion.
Tony Rasso, 39, 326 Oak St., is charged with two counts of simple possession and with felony introduction of contraband into a penal institution. Total bond was set at $6,000.
On May 21, Corrections Officer Christopher Cook notified his sergeant that he suspected he smelled marijuana being smoked in one of the jail pods. A jail pod is a section of the jail that holds cells in clusters with one common day room.
The two corrections officers then searched the pod and found a green rectangular pill on a bunk assigned to Rasso. A search of his person reportedly produced a bag of green leafy substance hidden inside his jail-issued pants.
Rasso will appear in General Sessions Court to answer to the charges.
