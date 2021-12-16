(Thursday, Dec. 16, 12:38 p.m.) A wreck on I-40 in Crossville between the Peavine Rd. and Genesis Rd. exits has slowed down both directions of traffic to an near-halt.
Westbound traffic is already extending past the Peavine exit, while eastbound traffic is stalled almost to the Highway 127 exit.
More information will be posted as available.
Live traffic updates available here: https://www.google.com/maps/@35.9574689,-84.9865972,14z/data=!5m1!1e1
