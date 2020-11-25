Welcome home!
Deanna Magdich, president of The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade, recently moved into a home built by Zurich. As she worked with Zurich designer Karen Dunivan and co-founder Isaac Zuercher, a creative partnership emerged. Magdich proposed that Zurich Homes display artwork created by members of the Art Guild in their model homes. Dunivan had attended a Friday Fun and Wine Reception at the Art Center this fall and knew of the excellent quality of the art. She felt this would be a “win-win” situation for both Zurich and the Art Guild.
Zuercher agreed and said, “We aren’t just selling homes, we’re selling a lifestyle.”
The idea became a reality.
The Zurich model home with Art Guild members’ art on display is located at 113 Chestnut Ridge, north of Good Samaritan’s off of Catoosa Blvd. All artwork on display is for sale by the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade began over 40 years ago, giving artists a place to create, teach, learn and inspire. Zurich Homes was co-founded 15 years ago by a father-son team, Stan and Isaac Zuercher in Fairfield Glade. Their goal was to build custom homes of superior design, forming a working partnership with the homeowner. For more information about Zurich Homes, stop by their office at 4929 Peavine Rd. Suite 104, or call 931-787-1800. The Plateau Creative Art Center, home of the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade, is located at 451 Lakeview Dr. Contact the Guild at 931-707-7249 or visit the website at www.artguildfairfieldglade.net. The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501 (c)3 organization and an equal opportunity provider.
