“Find a Successor, Then Back Up Your Mind” is the topic of Nick Kaufmann’s talk during the Thursday, Aug. 3, meeting of Kinseekers at Fairfield Glade.
The meeting will be from 1-3 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 481 Snead Dr., Fairfield Glade.
A Fairfield Glade resident since 2020 and Kinseekers member,
Kaufmann is a retired medical technologist and medical marketing consultant who has been researching his family since 1972.
He enjoys writing stories about his findings. His compelling tale “Did Grandpa Accidentally Fall to His Death — Or Was He Pushed?” was featured in the German Genealogy Group’s publication, Der Ahnenforscher, in September 2022.
The Kinseekers group meets the first Thursday of each month at Christ Lutheran Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.