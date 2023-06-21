We Americans love our lawns.
But nature sure doesn’t.
The beautiful green mowed lawn in front of your house is the most unnatural part of your entire property, and the most expensive.
Sure, grass is natural, but a short-mowed, chemically sustained, artificially watered front lawn is far from natural.
And, it is very expensive to keep it looking nice.
Think about the expense. Some folks pay a lawn company to mow and trim each week from spring through fall. I have heard prices from a low of about $30 per week to as much as $75 or more.
That is a minimum of $1,000 a year just to keep it mowed. And with those fancy zero turn large mowers, many crews are on and off the property in less than 30 minutes. Whatever happened to paying a high school kid $10 to mow?
If you mow yourself, you still have the expense of the equipment and the gasoline and the time, plus periodic repairs and maintenance.
My middle-of-the-road riding mower cost $2,000 plus a blade sharpening, oil change, filters, etc. for a couple hundred dollars every other year.
Its sole purpose is the keep the grass short.
Oh, and then there is the periodic aeration and reseeding More expense.
Mowers, trimmers, and blowers are highly polluting. It has been estimated that 1 hour of mowing puts 10 times as much pollutant into the air as driving a car the same amount of time.
I have seen a few folks mowing with an electric mower lately. That may be the way to go. I expect to see many more in the future.
Now let’s talk about the chemicals.
Lawns are hungry. I get five rounds a year of pre-emergent, weed killer, fertilizer, fall fertilizer and lime.
Studies estimate that 40% of that stuff ends up in groundwater and surface water.
That is one reason that I would not eat any of the fish in our lakes. Many lakes in residential areas are surrounded by homes with lawns, sloping toward the lakes, that get chemicals four or five times a year.
Because of that, the fish that I catch go right back into the lake, not in me.
Two years ago, we had the armyworm invasion. That involved more chemicals, plus new grass seed in many cases.
Lawns are thirsty. One hour of watering can equal 250 gallons of water. One estimate that I read said that one third of residential water usage goes toward landscaping irrigation.
Lawns are beautiful, but very expensive, hungry and thirsty.
So, what is a better solution?
My college buddy used to live in a neighborhood in New Jersey where over half of all yards were stone, not grass. It was very common in that area.
There are a few of those around here, but that look is not for everybody. It looks OK for a house here and there, but that neighborhood in New Jersey with every other yard of stone looked stark. (In my humble opinion.)
I have read a few stories in the news where someone decided to just let their lawn grow wild, go back to nature, with no mowing.
That doesn’t go very far with most residential communities. Homeowner associations or local governments usually step in if the neighbors don’t, and require mowing.
It might be natural, but it isn’t pretty. You might get away with that if you live out in the country, but probably not in a residential neighborhood.
There are a few front yards that I have seen, including one near me, that have bushes, shrubs, and flower gardens, some elevated, in place of grass. It has to be maintained and manicured to look nice, but it has none of the ongoing expense of grass.
That kind of yard needs no mower or weekly mowing, limited fertilizer, no weed killer etc., and limited watering.
Native plants, especially, are adapted to our climate and don’t need all the water that lawns need.
I planted native wildflowers in a portion of my backyard and the instructions say that once the seedlings are 4-6 inches tall you can discontinue regular watering.
I am not sure what the answer is, but I really think we need an alternative for all of the expense, time and air and water pollution that our beautiful green grass lawns require.
Maybe I will just keep thinking about it — or maybe I will do something about it.
One thing is for sure. Whatever the solution, it will be with the approval of my wife and my homeowner’s association. You would be wise to get those two approvals, too.
In the meantime, mow on.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.