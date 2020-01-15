Fairfield Glade Fire Department Captain Chris Young was recently named FGFD 2019 Firefighter of the Year at the annual awards banquet held last month at
Westchester United Methodist Church.
Young is in charge of training for FGFD. He plans the monthly fire department training sessions often held at the Catoosa training site. Also, Young is responsible for various equipment, including firefighter turnout gear.
Young has been with FGFD for six years (2014-2020 ). He has also served on the Cumberland County Fire Department for the past three years. Before that, Young was a firefighter for nine years at the Cazenovia, NY., fire department.
FGFD Engineer Mike Stoelb was presented with the Top Responder Award. Also recognized at the annual awards banquet was Carol Pontius for her service on the FGFD Board and as the FGFD treasurer, as well as Ray Kratt and Terry McCarthy for their community service time organizing and managing the pancake breakfast fundraisers.
Receiving service certificate awards were Gary Morrison, five years; Mike Stoelb, 10 years; and Jim Hyde, 20 years.
A special thank you to Westminster United Methodist Church congregation for hosting the FGFD awards banquet.
