Members of the Write Touch Inspirational Writers group visited residents at Wyndridge Health and Rehabilition Center Campus and wrote memoirs for the residents who wanted some of their life shared on paper. This project brought joy to the writers and their selected resident. Some of the writers have gone back and visited with the residents and have started writing for others who also wanted their stories written. The writers group intends to continue this as an outreach service to the residents. Write Touch Inspirational Writers meet on the fourth Monday of every month at Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church at 9 a.m.
