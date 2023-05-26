Effective May 22, wristbands are required for all people who use Fairfield Glade marina facilities.
This includes members, guests with a guest card and all other guests. Wyndham timeshare members and guests should already have Wyndham wristbands.
This will make it easier during beach and fishing dock checks for the attendant to verify access so patrons will not be asked more than once to show a member card or guest card.
General public guests will be charged $19 per day per person to use the beach or fishing facilities.
Remember to stop in the marina building to pick up a wristband and put it on prior to going to the beach or fishing dock.
