I drove past a field a few days ago that had several horses and several donkeys grazing together and it got me thinking ...
It got me thinking about mules.
Bing Crosby sang a song with the words “Would you like to swing on a star … or would you rather be a mule?”
There were several films in the 1950s about “Francis the Talking Mule,” and I always liked that song called, “Mule Skinner Blues.”
Most of you probably know that a mule is a cross between a female horse, known as a mare, and a male donkey, called a jack.
The offspring, the mule, is a hybrid that 99% of the time is not sterile. Mules can’t reproduce. So, every mule you see is the product of a horse and a donkey.
You may not have heard of a hinny. A hinny is a less-common cross between a female donkey, a jenny, and a male horse, a stallion. For some reason, the mule hybrid just turns out better than the hinny hybrid.
Mules were very popular in the Old West because they had more endurance and were better suited than horses in rough terrain. The Apache lived in rocky, mountainous areas and for that reason liked mules.
The Sioux and Cheyenne lived in grasslands and liked horses because they were faster.
Famous scout Kit Carson was known for often preferring a mule over a horse.
Early pioneer traders brought back many donkeys from Mexico to Missouri, where they were bred to create mules.
Missouri mules were well known. In fact, the state mammal of Missouri is still the mule.
Mules can be various sizes depending on the size of their parents. But generally, the front of a mule has a big head and big ears looks like a donkey, while the back half and tail of a mule resembles its mother, the horse.
Mules have slimmer legs, smaller feet and hooves than horses. They are known to be very sure footed.
If you feel adventurous, you can take a mule ride 10 miles down the narrow, rocky trail to Phantom Ranch at the bottom of the Grand Canyon.
Since 1877, and over a million mule trips down the Grand Canyon, there has never been a human fatality on the trip.
Once, when the grandkids were little, we did a group horseback ride. There were 11 of us for the 10 horses and one mule. All of the kids wanted a horse, not a mule. But they were too little to know which one was the mule, so it all worked out OK.
Another time, on the last day of a business outing, a bunch of us went horseback riding. The ranch hand told us that the one mule in that group was by far the smoothest ride of all the animals. This time, everyone wanted the mule.
Mules are generally considered to be more patient, less “flighty,” hardier and longer-lived than horses.
Mules can live to 35-40 years, even 50. Compared to donkeys, mules are less obstinate and more intelligent.
In the face of danger, horses tend to run, donkeys and mules stop and fight. This is why you sometimes see donkeys or mules in a field; it’s to protect sheep from potential coyote attacks.
You might remember an old TV show that was sponsored by 20-mule Team Borax.
Borax was a mineral mined in Death Valley, CA. A team of 20 mules pulled the heavy wagons with the borax across the hot desert where horses would have struggled.
That iconic visual of the wagons and mules in the commercial probably sold a lot of borax.
If you want to learn more about the mystery and magic of mules, a good place to go is Columbia, TN, a little southwest of Nashville. They have a weekend long Mule Day festival in late March every year.
I just might see you there.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.