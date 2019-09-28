Cumberland County High School senior Kimberly Wooll has been named the Fairfield Glade Lions Club August 2019 Student of the Month.
Wooll was selected by her school counselor, Dawn Shaw, to take part in the Fairfield Glade Lions monthly program. Lions Club Co-Chairs Bill and Mary Green named Wooll “Student of the Month” along with her corporate partner, Best Friends Veterinary Hospital.
Students are selected to participate in the Lions program because of good grades and involvement in school and other activities during their four years in high school. Wooll is an active member of many clubs and organizations including Cumberland County High School FFA serving as treasurer; National Beta Club; Leo Club; Math Club; Academic Club; Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America; Interact Service Organization; and the National FFA Organization. Wooll is a player on the CCHS Lady Jets varsity basketball team, and also on the CCHS varsity tennis team. She volunteers as a referee for the local Upward Sports program, as well as a scorekeeper for the local Just of Kids Softball League.
Wooll’s hobbies include playing sports, hiking, kayaking, reading books and making handcrafts out of fabric, wood and recycled silverware.
Future plans include attending the Whitson-Hester School of Nursing at Tennessee Technological University to receive a bachelor’s in nursing. She then plans to take the National Council Licensure Examination to become a registered nurse. She would then like to in work in or near Crossville.
Wooll is another great example of a student who has taken advantage of getting involved in school activities during her four years in high school. Best Friends Veterinary Hospital and the entire membership of the Fairfield Lions Club wish her much success in her future goals.
Wooll and her parents will be invited to attend a Fairfield Glade Lions dinner meeting in April 2020 with all “Students of the Month.” The students will be introduced and receive a special plaque and their name and special month printed on it.
