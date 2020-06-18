Cumberland County High School senior Alyssa Woody has been named Fairfield Glade Lions Club’s May 2020 Student of the Month.
Woody was selected by her high school counselor Dawn Shaw to take part in the Fairfield Glade Lions’ monthly program. Lions Co-Chair Bill and Mary Green named Alyssa Woody “Student of the Month” along with corporate sponsor Crossville Heating and Cooling.
Students are selected to participate in the Lions program because of good grades and involvement in school and other activities during their four years in high school. Woody has been a member of the marching band for four years, is a member of the concert band, has been a Beta Club member for four years, is a member of the inaugural Cumberland County Middle College program, and a member of the Math Club for two years. Woody graduated summa cum laude from CCHS. She has also been on the honor roll at Roane State Community College.
Woody is very involved with church and community service activities. She serves as the youth worship leader in her church and is a member of the Sunday morning praise team. She has been a participant of the fine arts program in the church for the past six years. She has served as the fine arts assistant for the past three years. Her community service activities include helping House of Hope in various roles, bell ringing for the Salvation Army, making Christmas cards and caroling for nursing home residents, helping children prepare and send Veterans Day cards, and participating in many Beta Club community service projects.
Woody’s hobbies include music, children and reading.
She plans to attend Lee University starting in the fall of 2020 majoring in education and minoring in worship leading.
Woody is another example of a student who has taken advantage of getting involved in school and community activities during her four years in high school. Crossville Heating and Cooling and the entire membership of the Fairfield Lions Club wish her much success in her future goals.
