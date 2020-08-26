The Tennessee State Museum and the Tennessee State Library and Archives have provided the Art Circle Public Library with a set of eight panels exploring the long history of women’s political involvement in Tennessee that led to a landmark moment in American history—the ratification of the 19th Amendment in Nashville on Aug. 18, 1920.
These panels are on display in the Carol Darling Room.
Although the Library has yet to open our facilities for activities, we are working on providing two concerts at the end of September in the Amphitheater by the Library. These concerts will be held at noon on a Wednesday. Stay tuned.
Great New Books
Finding Freedom: Harry and Megan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family by Omid Scobie & Caroline Durand —With unique access and written with the participation of those closest to the couple, the insider authors offer an honest, up-close and disarming portrait of a confident, influential and forward-thinking couple who are unafraid to break with tradition, determined to create a new path away from the spotlight, and dedicated to building a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world.
Atomic Love by Jennie Fields —It’s been five years since Rosalind Porter worked as a physicist on the Manhattan Project. She once dreamed of bringing safe nuclear energy to the world, but the horror of the bomb’s devastation on Japan and a betrayal by her lover and fellow physicist, Thomas Weaver, still feels raw. Besides, there are few jobs for women scientists in 1950s Chicago. Now working at a jewelry counter in Marshall Field’s department store, she is approached by FBI agent Charlie Szydlow, who wants her to feign interest in getting back together with and spying on Tom, whom he suspects is selling nuclear secrets to the Russians. The story alternates between Rosalind’s complicated love triangle with the two attractive men, and Charlie’s intense flashbacks to his days as a Japanese prisoner of war and ongoing post-traumatic stress disorder
Leave It as It Is: A Journey Through Theodore Roosevelt’s American Wilderness by David Gessner — Former U.S. president Theodore Roosevelt’s interest in the natural world is well documented. In this work, Gessner explains how his lifelong interest in the politician led him on a journey to explore landscapes, such as national parks, monuments, forests and reserves, all the while using Roosevelt as a model to become more active in advocating for the conservation of public lands. Gessner’s travels lead him to Utah’s canyon country, where he reports on the creation and then the dismantling of Bears Ears National Monument. Along the way, the author provides a history of the Antiquities Act, which Roosevelt signed into law in 1906, which created national parks from federal lands. This combination of environmental journalism, biography, and travelogue introduces fascinating characters who will engage readers of environmental literature as well as Roosevelt enthusiasts.
Royal by Danielle Steel — In Steel’s 1943-set historical fantasia, the destruction raining down on London compels the king and queen to send Princess Charlotte to Yorkshire. As she romps about, her identity is kept secret by her guardians, but she still falls in love with their son. A fascinating story of family and royalty, and an unforgettable portrait of an extraordinary young woman and the man who brings her home.
Libraries=
Information
There have been stories circulating that single-use Styrofoam cups are actually better for the environment than paper cups because foam cups are recyclable. While technically this is true (the coating on paper cups makes them hard to recycle), this does not make foam cups better for the environment. Styrofoam is recyclable, but it’s also hard to recycle, with very few facilities that can turn it into new plastic products. And at the end of the day, it’s still a single-use product that could easily be replaced with a much kinder alternative: reusable containers.
Stingy Schobel Says
Here are some great ways to watch movies for free. Popcornflix streams through the web or can be downloaded as an app for Roku, Apple TV, Google Play, Amazon and Xbox. Internet Archive offers public-domain films, mostly from the 1920s and 1930s. Sony Crackle features action and thriller movies and some old TV shows. Vudu has free content in addition to its paid offerings. IMDb TV, owned by Amazon, is free with ads or ad-free if you have Amazon Prime. The Roku Channel has free movie and TV content for Roku owners. YouTube offers some licensed films for free — go to the Movies & Shows channel and the “Free to Watch” category.
Library Laugh
Why shouldn’t you borrow a dime from a football coach? Because he always wants a quarterback.
