For the past nine years, the Women’s Fellowship at Fairfield Glade Community Church have sent Christmas Care Boxes to military service members who are deployed and many who are in harm’s way.
This past Christmas, 103 Christmas Care Boxes were sent to service members from the 2nd Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) out of Fort Campbell, Ky., who are stationed in Africa.
Their task force commander stated, “Please pass on our sincerest gratitude. Your care packages are greatly appreciated. You are aware that we rarely get mail and your packages are among the few that made it here.”
The Women’s Fellowship would like to acknowledge and extend their thanks to the Fairfield Glade Community Church congregation and to the following local organizations and individuals who contributed to this special project: Elks Lodge #2751, Fleet Reserve Association, Upper Cumberland Chapter Military Officers Association of America, VFW Post 5025, Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 5025, Fleet Reserve Association Branch 294, Cumberland Plateau Vietnam Veterans Association, Flowers Baking Company, Wyndham Resorts (Amanda Pedigo), Jayne White, Patricia Vincent, Barbara Hansen, and Bob Zastany.
