After a hiatus due to COVID-19, the Plateau Women’s Chorus is excited to begin a new season of singing together, and invites prospective members to audition.
“While we have all missed singing due to pandemic concerns, I am happy to announce that we have begun the 2021 audition process for new members,” shares Dana Beal, PWC director.
Whether you are an experienced vocalist, or just love to sing, Plateau Women’s Chorus wants you to try out! Auditions are ongoing during July and August for fall 2021. The Fall Concert Season is titled “Homeward Bound- Songs on the Journey.”
Through their music, the Chorus will help everyone celebrate the joys of life and remember those loved ones who’ve gone before us. Membership to the choir is open to women from age 14 and up.
Dana Beal, founder and director of Plateau Women’s Chorus invites you to contact her for an audition. At the audition, you’ll meet the director and talk about your singing experiences. Auditionees are checked for range and placement within the choir. Music reading ability is highly recommended but learning tracks are provided. Potential soloists are asked to sing a cappella a passage of their choice.
To schedule an audition in July or August, call, text or email director Dana Beal at plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com or 305-393-2278.
The Plateau Women’s Chorus will begin rehearsals this September. Directors Dana Beal and Kimberly White will rehearse the ladies with some modifications, such as socially distancing singers and shortening whole choir rehearsal time. PWC rehearses Tuesday afternoons from 3:30-5:30 p.m. September through Nov. 14 at Crossville First United Methodist Church. Rehearsals are energizing, creative, inspiring, and instructive. Singers strive to improve posture, breathing, vocal range, choral singing, harmonizing and more.
For more information, go to PWC-Plateau Women’s Chorus on Facebook and check out their website at plateauwomenschorus.org.
