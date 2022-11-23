The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club’s next meeting will be Dec. 7 at The Center at 7827 Stonehenge Dr.
Doors open at 10 a.m., with the business meeting beginning at 11.
The Plateau Women’s Chorus ensemble will entertain with a Holiday Tidings musical program.
The December service project is Peavine Care Center, a food pantry on Peavine Rd. that serves hungry families in Cumberland County. Cash donations are requested to help purchase items that aren’t usually donated.
The luncheon is $18; the menu is pork tenderloin with cranberry glaze on a bed of long grain wild rice, vegetable medley, roll and peppermint cake for dessert. The vegetarian option is stuffed portabello mushrooms with long grain wild rice, vegetable medley, roll and peppermint cake.
Online reservations for the luncheon are available on a first-come, first-serve basis from 8 a.m. Nov. 28-10 a.m. Nov. 30 at ffgladiesclub.com.
For those without internet, reservations can be made by phone from 8 a.m.-noon Nov. 28 by calling 931-200-9749.
Cancellations must be made by 10 a.m. Dec. 2 to avoid financial responsibility for the meal. Payment of cash or check (made out to FGLC) is due the day of the meeting. No credit cards accepted.
Check out upcoming travel opportunities at the Travel Committee’s information table more or make reservations. Members are reminded to bring cash or checks to purchase wired ribbon Christmas bows from the Ways and Means committee.
Open to all women living or owning property in Fairfield Glade, the Ladies Club is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, established exclusively for charitable, religious, educational and scientific purposes. Its mission is to provide educational and charitable giving, direct community service and social opportunities for its members.
Visit ffgladiesclub.com for more.
