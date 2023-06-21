This year’s Wisconsin Picnic will be from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at St. George Marina Pavilion.
Cost is $25 and includes a meal served by Willow Catering, music, auction and door prizes.
The event is BYOB; bottled water will be provided.
Attendance is limited to 150 people.
Payment must be received by Aug. 17 and should be mailed to Kathy Kuhagen, 250 Amherst Lane, Crossville, TN 38558.
Call Mikey at 602-317-3611 or Doug at 262-490-8888 for more information.
